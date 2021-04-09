Zacks: Brokerages Expect Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Empire State Realty Trust’s earnings. Empire State Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Empire State Realty Trust.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESRT. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.31.

NYSE ESRT traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.19. 1,373,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,727,217. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $12.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,147.85, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

