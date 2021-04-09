Zacks: Brokerages Expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) to report $0.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MasTec’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. MasTec posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MasTec.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%.

MTZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.62. 490,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,342. MasTec has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,773,706.68. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,879 shares of company stock worth $7,383,126. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in MasTec by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,333,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,114,000 after purchasing an additional 540,467 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 516.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,707 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,534,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,871,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

