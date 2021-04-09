Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.36 Million

Analysts expect Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) to post sales of $49.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.61 million to $50.10 million. Mohawk Group posted sales of $25.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Group will report full-year sales of $358.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $350.98 million to $366.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $427.26 million, with estimates ranging from $416.10 million to $438.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mohawk Group.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MWK shares. Sidoti upgraded Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

Shares of NASDAQ MWK traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.71. The stock had a trading volume of 386,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,966. Mohawk Group has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The firm has a market cap of $905.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 4.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other Mohawk Group news, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 68,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $2,361,012.90. Following the sale, the executive now owns 319,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,960,810.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc acquired 38,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.57 per share, for a total transaction of $798,239.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 333,166 shares of company stock valued at $7,756,181 and sold 199,613 shares valued at $6,648,975. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Mohawk Group during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at $1,085,000. Avory & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Group in the fourth quarter valued at $12,675,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its position in Mohawk Group by 677.8% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

