Zacks: Brokerages Expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Analysts expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to report $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.64. Peoples Bancorp posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,700%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Peoples Bancorp.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEBO. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.30.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEBO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.60. 118,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,093. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $659.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.78%.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Read More: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.