Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) to Sell

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Autohome Inc. offers an online destination for automobile consumers primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The company through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com delivers content to automobile buyers and owners. It also offers advertising services; dealer subscription services; used automobile listings services; automobile dealer subscription services as well as operates automotive aftermarket services platform and real-time feedback on the service providers. Autohome Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.04.

ATHM opened at $94.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. Autohome has a 1 year low of $70.01 and a 1 year high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $8.42. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.91 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 39.58%. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

