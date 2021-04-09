Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delcath Systems, Inc. has developed a system, the Delcath system, to isolate the liver from the general circulatory system and to administer chemotherapy and other therapeutic agents directly to the liver. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DCTH. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of DCTH stock opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.83. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $6.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.49. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gerard J. Michel bought 15,500 shares of Delcath Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $199,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,240. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth $6,301,000. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 112,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 18,712 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,815,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,559,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter worth $1,165,000. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

