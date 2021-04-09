Zacks Investment Research Lowers Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $55.00 price target on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AB InBev’s shares have underperformed the industry year to date. Notably, fourth-quarter earnings missed estimates on year over year revenue decline and higher costs. It continued to witness soft margins trend driven by higher cost of sales, SG&A expense and other costs. Further, it expects EBITDA margin for 2021 to remain pressured due to adverse channel and packaging mix along with currency and commodity headwinds. However, the company has been witnessing improving volume trends, which has been aiding organic top line. Further, strength in the premiumization trend, coupled with its strong fundamental and continued resilience in the global beer category helped it to deliver better-than-expected revenues in the fourth quarter. Also, investment in B2B platforms, e-commerce channels and digital marketing have been boosting growth.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BUD. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.20.

NYSE:BUD opened at $65.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $37.93 and a 52-week high of $72.41. The firm has a market cap of $131.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.05, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.61 and its 200 day moving average is $63.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $252,597,000 after acquiring an additional 598,463 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,500,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,796,725 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $545,069,000 after acquiring an additional 308,003 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 274.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,388 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 107,332 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,523,000. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

