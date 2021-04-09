Zacks Investment Research Lowers NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NETGEAR is well positioned to benefit from robust networking solutions. The company maintains a competitive edge with product launches, based on Wi-Fi 6 standards. Its revenues are likely to be driven by the rapid increase in Internet of Things devices and the advent of Smart Home. Increasing demand for connected home products in the wake of the growing work-from-home trend boosted its revenues. It intends to capitalize on technology inflections, create new categories and build recurring service revenues to maintain its market leadership. However, supply chain disruptions stemming from the pandemic might erode NETGEAR’s profitability in the near term. It operates in a fast-evolving market and expects competition to intensify on price. Its future success depends on its ability to develop new products that have broad market acceptance.”

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NTGR opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.29. NETGEAR has a twelve month low of $21.28 and a twelve month high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $367.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.29 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NETGEAR will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $30,123.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,658.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $1,078,503.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,239.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,310 shares of company stock worth $5,817,464 in the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NETGEAR by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

