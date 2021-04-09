Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) to “Buy”

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.48% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CleanSpark Inc. is a microgrid company. It provides energy software and control technology. The company offers intelligent energy monitoring and controls, microgrid design and engineering, microgrid consulting services and turn-key microgrid implementation services. It serves the commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal, deployment sectors. CleanSpark Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Get CleanSpark alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Shares of CLSK opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $714.51 million, a PE ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 5.37. CleanSpark has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $42.60.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 232.79% and a negative return on equity of 148.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CleanSpark will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSK. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,023,000. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 2,805.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 246,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 238,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 4,740.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 87,702 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark during the 4th quarter valued at about $934,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in CleanSpark by 76,023.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 22,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CleanSpark (CLSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.