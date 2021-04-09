Zacks Investment Research Upgrades iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $22.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Icad, Inc. designs, engineers, develops and manufactures digital image scanners, densitometers, film digitizers and related software for applications in the graphic arts, medical imaging and life sciences markets. The Company sells its products throughout the world through various distributors, resellers, systems integrators and OEM’s. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on iCAD in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on iCAD in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on iCAD in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.71.

NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $18.73 on Thursday. iCAD has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $466.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.52.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 55.84% and a negative net margin of 67.61%. The company had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that iCAD will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of iCAD during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 44.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

