Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) to “Buy”

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.25 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.51% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. The Company develops, manages and operates a portfolio of high-energy restaurants, lounges and bars. It also provides food and beverage hospitality solutions. The Company’s primary restaurant brand is STK, which is a steakhouse concept with locations in metropolitan cities throughout the United States and in London. It provides ONE Hospitality, a signature turn-key food and beverage service for hospitality venues including, hotels, casinos and other high-end locations both nationally and internationally. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $3.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The ONE Group Hospitality from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The ONE Group Hospitality presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:STKS opened at $8.37 on Friday. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $10.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average of $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.73 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $44.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The ONE Group Hospitality will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality in the third quarter worth $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 17,013 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 77,498 shares during the last quarter. 6.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

