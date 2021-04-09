Zeusshield Reaches One Day Volume of $14,020.00 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. In the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded up 50.1% against the dollar. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $14,020.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeusshield coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zeusshield Coin Profile

Zeusshield is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

