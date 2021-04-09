Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 498,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,783 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $76,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Argus raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Evercore ISI raised Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.65.

ZBH opened at $164.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.24 and its 200-day moving average is $151.77. The stock has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 1,028.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.14 and a twelve month high of $170.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

