ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Reaches $0.0031

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 311.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded 285.1% higher against the US dollar. ZumCoin has a market cap of $3.08 million and approximately $147.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000124 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 41.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

