-$0.08 EPS Expected for Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Savara’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Savara posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Savara will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.24). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Savara.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SVRA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Savara in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Savara from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Savara in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.06.

Shares of NASDAQ SVRA opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. Savara has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 12.61 and a quick ratio of 12.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Savara news, Director Joseph S. Mccracken bought 68,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 168,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,088.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Pauls bought 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,887.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,722 shares in the company, valued at $581,094.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 135,558 shares of company stock worth $219,824 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Savara by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,010,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 178,861 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Savara by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Savara by 698.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 125,737 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Savara by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 111,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Savara by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

