$0.19 EPS Expected for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.25. Schlumberger posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.68.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 15,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Schlumberger by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 35,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 107,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 23,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.76. 8,624,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,278,012. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. Schlumberger has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

