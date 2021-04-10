$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.25. First Financial Northwest reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 5.52%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FFNW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of First Financial Northwest stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $14.04. 2,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,570. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Financial Northwest has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The company has a market cap of $135.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 42.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Northwest in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 17,340.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

