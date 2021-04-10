$0.28 EPS Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.30. The Simply Good Foods posted earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Simply Good Foods.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on SMPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson downgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Simply Good Foods by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in The Simply Good Foods by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMPL stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.33. 341,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,637. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 0.98. The Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $35.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

