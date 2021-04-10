$0.32 EPS Expected for Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Covenant Logistics Group’s earnings. Covenant Logistics Group posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 455.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Covenant Logistics Group.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The company had revenue of $225.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.40 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%.

CVLG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Covenant Logistics Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVLG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,086,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,414,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,659,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,443,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,108,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $20.42. 30,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.06 million, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.72. Covenant Logistics Group has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Covenant Logistics Group

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

