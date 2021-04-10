$0.33 EPS Expected for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. NextEra Energy Partners posted earnings per share of ($3.39) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 109.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 116,527 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,617 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 9.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,429 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $8,060,000 after buying an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 11.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,438 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEP traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,149. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -162.91%.

NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

