-$0.35 EPS Expected for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) will announce ($0.35) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Aramark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.43). Aramark reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 240%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.08.

In related news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,480.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Aramark by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Aramark by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 18,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 49,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Aramark by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ARMK traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,943. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average is $35.25. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is -258.82%.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

