$0.46 EPS Expected for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.44. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.09 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.26%.

AJRD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Truist cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.83.

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $47.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.49. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1-year low of $32.15 and a 1-year high of $53.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.84 and a 200 day moving average of $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJRD. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

