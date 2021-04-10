$0.82 EPS Expected for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) will report earnings per share of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PVH’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. PVH posted earnings of ($3.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 127.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year earnings of $6.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $8.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PVH from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on PVH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PVH from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on PVH from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. PVH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.76.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 23,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.92, for a total transaction of $2,517,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total value of $258,175.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,728 shares of company stock valued at $6,367,865. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of PVH by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $110.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.33. PVH has a 12 month low of $36.34 and a 12 month high of $110.89.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

