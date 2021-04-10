$0.82 EPS Expected for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) will announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sunoco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the highest is $0.92. Sunoco reported earnings per share of ($1.78) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $4.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Sunoco had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion.

SUN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunoco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

Shares of SUN stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $33.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 145.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,023,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,241,000 after buying an additional 66,565 shares during the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

