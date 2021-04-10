$1.05 Million in Sales Expected for Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) will post sales of $1.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeva Technologies will report full-year sales of $10.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $11.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $34.30 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $35.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aeva Technologies.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AEVA shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

Shares of NYSE:AEVA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,136,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,327. Aeva Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $21.83.

About Aeva Technologies

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

