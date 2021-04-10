$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will post $1.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Silgan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the highest is $1.26 billion. Silgan reported sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year sales of $5.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Silgan had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion.

SLGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

In other Silgan news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 23,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $909,235.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,684,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Silgan by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Silgan by 143.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 138,539 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Silgan by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 82,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 59,594 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $42.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.58. Silgan has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $43.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

