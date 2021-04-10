$1.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will report earnings of $1.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55. Innovative Industrial Properties posted earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.14 to $7.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $9.71. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.56). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IIPR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.63.

Shares of IIPR traded down $4.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $188.99. The company had a trading volume of 232,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,185. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.79. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $66.86 and a 1-year high of $222.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.16 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 161.47%.

In other news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $61,125.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 53,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,316.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,029 shares of company stock worth $1,797,137 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

