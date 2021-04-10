10,734 Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Purchased by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,200,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972,072 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,716,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,851 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,434,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,791,000 after purchasing an additional 570,832 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,156,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its position in Darling Ingredients by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,727,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,624,000 after buying an additional 185,117 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DAR opened at $74.07 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $79.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.46.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DAR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.27.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

