$11.10 Million in Sales Expected for Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) will report $11.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.30 million. Itamar Medical reported sales of $8.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full year sales of $52.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.48 million to $53.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $68.86 million, with estimates ranging from $63.55 million to $74.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Itamar Medical.

ITMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

ITMR traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 52,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,252. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.89. Itamar Medical has a 1 year low of $12.68 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $386.59 million, a P/E ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITMR. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Itamar Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $926,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Itamar Medical by 137.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 29,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

