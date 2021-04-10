$12.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will post $12.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.51 billion to $12.68 billion. Cisco Systems reported sales of $11.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year sales of $49.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.71 billion to $49.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $50.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.34 billion to $51.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.48.

CSCO stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.09. The company had a trading volume of 13,135,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,050,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average of $44.05. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,664,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $2,026,921,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,947,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,742,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,924 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778,044 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

