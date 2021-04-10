$14.57 Billion in Sales Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to post $14.57 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.53 billion. PepsiCo reported sales of $13.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year sales of $75.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.34 billion to $76.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $78.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $77.21 billion to $79.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $2,066,514,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,536 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,891,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,512 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,315,000 after buying an additional 1,312,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,210,000 after buying an additional 1,122,678 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $142.57 on Friday. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $126.53 and a 12-month high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.67 and its 200 day moving average is $139.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

