144,000 Shares in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 144,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Sonos by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sonos by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SONO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $41.67 on Friday. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $43.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average is $26.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sonos’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Sonos news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 76,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $1,931,664.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,134.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 426,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $15,352,558.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 621,475 shares of company stock worth $20,982,480. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

