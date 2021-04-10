$165.54 Million in Sales Expected for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will post $165.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.25 million and the highest is $174.70 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year sales of $679.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $609.43 million to $730.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $717.30 million, with estimates ranging from $635.37 million to $801.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.89.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $926,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $15,560,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000.

AIRC stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.76. 589,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,406. Apartment Income REIT has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $45.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

