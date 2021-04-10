180 Life Sciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ATNF)

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,711 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 886% compared to the typical daily volume of 275 put options.
Shares of 180 Life Sciences stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. 180 Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69.
About 180 Life Sciences
