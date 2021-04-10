180 Life Sciences Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ATNF)

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,711 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 886% compared to the typical daily volume of 275 put options.

Shares of 180 Life Sciences stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. 180 Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69.

About 180 Life Sciences

180 Life Sciences Corp. develops pharmaceuticals for chronic pain and inflammatory diseases. It operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfil unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.

