19,615 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 19,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 122,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock opened at $50.92 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $52.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. ONEOK’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.82%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

