1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Shares Purchased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 71.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 134.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 34,788 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 23,245 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 173.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,953,000 after purchasing an additional 401,591 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

ONEM stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $59.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.97.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $121.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ONEM. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Diamond sold 24,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total value of $997,668.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,457,974.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $1,205,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,034,433.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 723,222 shares of company stock valued at $31,868,546.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

