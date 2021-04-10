1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.30 Million

Brokerages expect 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to announce sales of $19.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.00 million to $19.60 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp posted sales of $15.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full year sales of $74.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.80 million to $76.24 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $73.59 million, with estimates ranging from $71.40 million to $75.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $20.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. 39.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCY traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.16. The stock had a trading volume of 61,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,817. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.01. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The company has a market cap of $185.98 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

