$2.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will report $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.73. Citigroup posted earnings per share of $1.06 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 126.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year earnings of $7.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $9.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $9.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on C. Edward Jones cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $13,978,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in Citigroup by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 77,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,832,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,060,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.42. The company had a trading volume of 14,586,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,181,453. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $151.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

