$20.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will report sales of $20.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.33 billion. Humana reported sales of $18.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year sales of $82.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.40 billion to $85.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $89.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $87.69 billion to $91.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.38.

Shares of Humana stock traded up $10.59 on Wednesday, hitting $417.74. 757,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,727. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $401.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $407.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Humana has a 12-month low of $337.54 and a 12-month high of $474.70. The company has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 15.67%.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $277,797,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Humana by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Humana by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 689,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,892,000 after buying an additional 9,584 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

