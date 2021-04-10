20,844 Shares in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 213,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.26. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $985.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In related news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,751.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.