$217.96 Million in Sales Expected for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) to report sales of $217.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $215.04 million and the highest is $222.14 million. Golden Entertainment reported sales of $207.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year sales of $927.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $903.50 million to $965.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $969.60 million, with estimates ranging from $948.90 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.31). Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%.

Several brokerages have commented on GDEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $4,992,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,233,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,204. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average of $19.26. The stock has a market cap of $811.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $30.89.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

