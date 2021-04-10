2,324 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Bought by Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

CSX stock traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,152,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,873,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $58.80 and a 1-year high of $98.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.68.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

