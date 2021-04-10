2,494 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Acquired by New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 125.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 74,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after acquiring an additional 41,621 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Chubb by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 807,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Chubb by 9.3% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,206,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $160.69 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $93.10 and a 1 year high of $179.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.17.

Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

