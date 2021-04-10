2,734 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Purchased by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in The Progressive by 74.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,258.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,594 shares of company stock worth $1,418,589 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

NYSE PGR opened at $95.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.45 and its 200-day moving average is $92.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $71.25 and a 12-month high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

