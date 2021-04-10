2,734 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Purchased by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2021

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Progressive by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in The Progressive by 74.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,258.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,594 shares of company stock worth $1,418,589 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

NYSE PGR opened at $95.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.45 and its 200-day moving average is $92.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $71.25 and a 12-month high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for The Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit