27,798 Shares in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2021

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,798 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Umpqua by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Umpqua by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Umpqua by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $192,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,947.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,149 shares of company stock valued at $314,154. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.15. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $358.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.73 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.19.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

