29,800 Shares in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 29,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.17% of Covenant Logistics Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,086,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,659,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 4th quarter valued at $4,108,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,240,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $20.42 on Friday. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.38.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Covenant Logistics Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $225.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Covenant Logistics Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Covenant Logistics Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

