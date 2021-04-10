$3.97 Billion in Sales Expected for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) to report sales of $3.97 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Western Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.95 billion. Western Digital reported sales of $4.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will report full year sales of $16.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.77 billion to $16.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $19.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.00 billion to $21.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Western Digital.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WDC shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.72.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,233 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,067 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 226.1% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 613 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $72.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of -85.80 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $74.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western Digital (WDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.