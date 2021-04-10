$32.38 Million in Sales Expected for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to announce $32.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.40 million to $33.73 million. Chatham Lodging Trust posted sales of $60.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $208.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $192.62 million to $227.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $276.22 million, with estimates ranging from $243.74 million to $324.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.38. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLDT. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.65.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

CLDT traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $13.45. The company had a trading volume of 150,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,750. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 2.05.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

