33,258 Shares in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Bought by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 33,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $4,305,138.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.76.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.