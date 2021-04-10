$336.07 Million in Sales Expected for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will announce $336.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $350.60 million and the lowest is $325.10 million. Nutanix reported sales of $318.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.71.

Nutanix stock traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $27.39. 1,821,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,842. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.97. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $15.63 and a twelve month high of $35.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.51.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $85,007.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dheeraj Pandey sold 1,210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $32,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 886,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,479,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,252,555 shares of company stock worth $33,207,602. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Nutanix by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 46,651 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $80,535,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Nutanix by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,268,000 after buying an additional 54,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Nutanix by 974.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 211,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,749,000 after buying an additional 192,075 shares during the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

